Raintree Hotel rape: Safat among 5 acquitted

A Dhaka court has acquitted five people in a case filed over the rape of two private university students at Banani's The Raintree Dhaka hotel in 2017.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar passed the order today.

The five acquitted people are - Safat Ahmed, son of Apan Jewelers owner Dildar Hossain, Safat's friends - Nayem Ashraf and Shadman Sakif, his driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali.

They were produced in court from jail before the verdict.

While delivering the verdict, the tribunal observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt and so the accused were acquitted.

"The person who filed the case was influenced by others. The court's time has been wasted. The case was filed 38 days after the incident, which raises suspicions. The witnesses did not testify to the rape taking place," the tribunal further said.

Previously, the date of the verdict was deferred from 12 October as the judge was on sick leave.

Earlier on 3 October, the same judge had cancelled the bails of Safat Ahmed along with the other accused and sent them to jail.

All the accused were on bail. Four of them gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.

Two female private university students were allegedly raped by the accused under the influence of alcohol at The Raintree Hotel in Banani on 28 March, 2017. Later, one of the victims filed the case with the Banani police on 6 May of the same year.

On 8 June, 2017, police submitted the charge sheet against all the five FIR-listed accused in the case. They were indicted on 13 July.

A total of 22 out of 47 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, have testified before the tribunal.

The recording of testimonies in the case was completed on 22 August this year.