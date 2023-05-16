Rains or thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
16 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 03:26 pm

Related News

Rains or thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

UNB
16 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 03:26 pm
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Met Office has predicted rain or thundershowers in parts of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours from 9 am on Tuesday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions," said the Met Office bulletin.

A Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and Rajshahi district and it may continue, according to the bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said the bulletin.

The highest temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi while the lowest temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat of Rangpur on Monday.

The weather office recorded the highest 33 mm rainfall in Dimla of Rangpur.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.

Top News

Rain forecast / Weather forecast / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

4h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

5h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

20h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

23h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman