Rains or thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

The Met Office has predicted rain or thundershowers in parts of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours from 9 am on Tuesday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions," said the Met Office bulletin.

A Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and Rajshahi district and it may continue, according to the bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said the bulletin.

The highest temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi while the lowest temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat of Rangpur on Monday.

The weather office recorded the highest 33 mm rainfall in Dimla of Rangpur.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.