Rains may lash all divisions: Met office

Bangladesh

UNB
30 June, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 11:46 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rain may lash all six divisions of the country on Friday, said Bangladesh Metrological Department.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions and at many places over Khulna, Barishal & Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin on Thursday evening.

The low-pressure area over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining area now lies over North Madhya Pradesh & adjoining area, it said.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, the center of the low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Day temperature may rise slightly over the Chattogram division and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. 

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

