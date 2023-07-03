Rains may continue in Dhaka, other parts of country

Bangladesh

UNB
03 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 01:12 pm

Related News

Rains may continue in Dhaka, other parts of country

UNB
03 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 01:12 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rains may continue to drench the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday as monsoon trough is active in Bangladesh, said the Met office.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Chattogram division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is active over northern part and fairly active elsewhere over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said the bulletin.

Country's highest 305 mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

Top News

Rainfall / monsoon / rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

1h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board