Rains may continue in Dhaka, other parts of country

Rains may continue to drench the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday as monsoon trough is active in Bangladesh, said the Met office.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Chattogram division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is active over northern part and fairly active elsewhere over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said the bulletin.

Country's highest 305 mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6am on Monday.