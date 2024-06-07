Rains likely to drench Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
07 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 10:03 pm

Related News

Rains likely to drench Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Besides, a trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay

UNB
07 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 10:03 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers in all eight divisions including Dhaka over the 24 hours starting from 6pm on Friday (7 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Sylhet division; at many places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions and one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," BMD said in its regular bulletin this evening.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Kurigram and  Chandpur and it may continue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Day temperature may fall slightly over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and it may rise slightly elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may rise slightly over the country, reads the bulletin.

Besides, a trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

Top News

rain / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

13h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

23h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

22h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

3h | Videos
Will government spend be reduced?

Will government spend be reduced?

33m | Videos
Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

5h | Videos
Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

23h | Videos