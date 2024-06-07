Rains likely to drench Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers in all eight divisions including Dhaka over the 24 hours starting from 6pm on Friday (7 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Sylhet division; at many places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions and one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," BMD said in its regular bulletin this evening.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Kurigram and Chandpur and it may continue.

Day temperature may fall slightly over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and it may rise slightly elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may rise slightly over the country, reads the bulletin.

Besides, a trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.