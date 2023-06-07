Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions: Met office

Bangladesh

UNB
07 June, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 03:57 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thundershowers in eight divisions of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday (7 June).

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal & Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Severe heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Jashore & Syedpur districts and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal & Sylhet divisions and parts of Rangpur & Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni & Bandarban and it may continue, it said.

Day temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over Chattogram division and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (6 June) in Syedpur and Dinajpur and the lowest temperature was recorded on Wednesday at 23.3 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

