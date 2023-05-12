Cyclone Mocha: Cox's Bazar sees rains as local warning signal raised to 4

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 05:23 pm

Cyclone Mocha: Cox's Bazar sees rains as local warning signal raised to 4

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 05:23 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Meteorological Department has asked the country's maritime ports to hoist local warning signal number 4 as the cyclone Mocha is advancing toward Bangladesh.

The country's coastal district Cox's Bazar has started experiencing the impact of the cyclone which turned into a very severe cyclonic storm the night before. 

The city had moderate rainfall from 2:40pm to 3:10pm on Friday, according to the Meteorological Department. 

The city was draped in an unceasing drizzle, under a dark and cloudy sky, with a chance of moderate rainfall returning, said Abdur Rahman, assistant meteorologist of Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office.

However, no wind conditions were observed, he added.

The sea is a little rougher than normal due to the cyclone, said Mohammad Sukkur, a senior lifeguard worker of Sea Safe Life Guard Company engaged in beach security.

He said red flags have been hoisted and tourists are banned from going into the see.

Cyclone Mocha

