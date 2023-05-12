Cyclone Mocha: Cox's Bazar sees rains as local warning signal raised to 4

The Meteorological Department has asked the country's maritime ports to hoist local warning signal number 4 as the cyclone Mocha is advancing toward Bangladesh.

The country's coastal district Cox's Bazar has started experiencing the impact of the cyclone which turned into a very severe cyclonic storm the night before.

The city had moderate rainfall from 2:40pm to 3:10pm on Friday, according to the Meteorological Department.

The city was draped in an unceasing drizzle, under a dark and cloudy sky, with a chance of moderate rainfall returning, said Abdur Rahman, assistant meteorologist of Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office.

However, no wind conditions were observed, he added.

The sea is a little rougher than normal due to the cyclone, said Mohammad Sukkur, a senior lifeguard worker of Sea Safe Life Guard Company engaged in beach security.

He said red flags have been hoisted and tourists are banned from going into the see.