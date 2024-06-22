Rainfall likely in parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet

Bangladesh

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted moderately heavy to heavy rainfalls in some places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours commencing 9am on Saturday (22 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at few places Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," Met office said.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay.

Monsoons are fairly active in Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

