Rainfall likely on Eid day 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Most parts of the country are expected to see light to moderate rain on the day of Eid-ul-Adha (Wednesday) as per the forecast by Bangladesh Meteorological Division (BMD). 

According to their weather forecast for the next 24 hours, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

This change in weather is due to the monsoon axis trough that is running axis through India's Rajsthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. 

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay, the BMD forecast said. 

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The Met Office also warned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over North Bay and adjoining areas in the next 72 hours. 

BMD / Weather

