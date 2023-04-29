Rain, thunderstorms likely until Tuesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 10:14 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Rain and thunderstorms across the capital is likely until Tuesday, with Dhaka and seven other divisions likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind, according to the weather forecast.    

According to the latest bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, "Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places."

The bulletin added that day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said, "Nor'wester is likely to pass over most districts of the country by next Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorms, severe thunderstorms and hailstorms are possible. Although it will be sunny till noon, the temperature may drop compared to today. Chances of rain and storms are high from afternoon to night."

Bajlur Rashid, a meteorologist of the Meteorological Department, said, "Now we can see the normal weather of Baisakh month. That is, there is sunshine during the day and gusty winds or nor'wester in the afternoon. However, the amount of rain may increase in the next three to four days."

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius in Feni and Bandarban districts on Friday while the lowest temperature was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius in Nikli of Kishoreganj district on Saturday.
 

