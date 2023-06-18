Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions over 24 hours

Due to the active monsoon, all divisions in Bangladesh may witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers in 24 hours, starting from 9am today (18 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by a temporary gusty wind, are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Rajshahi, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions; and at a few places in Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a regular bulletin of the Met Office.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over the Rajshahi division and the districts of Tangail, Jashore, Kushtia, and Chuadanga, and it may abate in some places.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

The highest temperature was recorded at 39.3 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram in the country.

The weather office recorded the highest rainfall of 126mm in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.

A trough of low pressure lies over India's West Bengal to North Bay across the southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.