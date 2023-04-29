Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Dhaka and seven other divisions are likely to experience rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours commencing 9am on Saturday (29 April).

According to Bangladesh Metrological Department, "Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places."

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius in Feni and Bandarban districts on Friday while the lowest temperature was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius in Nikli of Kishoreganj district on Saturday.

A trough of Westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.