Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
16 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 12:43 pm

File photo: Photo: Md. Rakibul Hasan/UNB
File photo: Photo: Md. Rakibul Hasan/UNB

Due to the active monsoon, eight divisions, including Dhaka, might experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers in 24 hours, starting at 9:00 am on Friday (16 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at most places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rangpur, Dhaka and Barishal divisions; at one or two places over Khulna and Rajshahi division, with heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country except Rajshahi and Khulna divisions," said a regular bulletin of the Met Office.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate from some places.

According to the bulletin, day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions and may fall slightly elsewhere in the country. Night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. The lowest temperature on Friday was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius in Kishoreganj's Nikli.

Meanwhile, the highest 135mm of rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in the past 24 hours.

