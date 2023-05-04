Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, Ctg, Sylhet and other divisions: Met Office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in different parts of the country over 24 hours, starting at 9 am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met Office bulletin.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over India's West Bengal and adjoining areas.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Bay of Bengal around 7 May and it is likely to intensify, said a special bulletin from the Met Office on Wednesday.