Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, Ctg, Khulna and other divisions: Met Office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in different parts of the country over 24 hours, starting at 9am Friday (5 May).

"Rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," A Met Office bulletin reads.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, both the day and night temperatures will rise slightly all over the country, according to the bulletin.

A trough of westerly low lies over India's West Bengal and adjoining areas.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Bay of Bengal around 7 May, and it is likely to intensify, said a special bulletin from the Met Office on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a cyclonic storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal will proceed towards the north-northwest until 10 May and then recurve towards south-east Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar coasts on 11 May.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May which is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm, according to IMD's model guidance.

According to IMD, the low-pressure area formed under the influence of cyclonic circulation may concentrate into a depression over the same area around 8 May.

"And thereafter there is a good possibility of its intensification into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northward towards the central Bay of Bengal," the IMD bulletin added.

The IMD Global Forecast System is indicating a north-northwestwards movement of the storm till the 10th and then a "northeast awards recurvature towards southeast Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar coasts."