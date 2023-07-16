Rain, thundershowers likely across the country over 24 hours

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers across the country in 24 hours, starting from 9am today (16 July).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," according to a BMD bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to the north Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.