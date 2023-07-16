Rain, thundershowers likely across the country over 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

Rain, thundershowers likely across the country over 24 hours

UNB
16 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 02:15 pm
TSC area of Dhaka University in the afternoon. Photo: TBS
TSC area of Dhaka University in the afternoon. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers across the country in 24 hours, starting from 9am today (16 July).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," according to a BMD bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to the north Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Top News

rain / Weather forecast / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country