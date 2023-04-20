Rain, thundershowers likely in 3 divs

Bangladesh

UNB
20 April, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 03:38 pm

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hail at isolated places in 24 hours from 9am on Thursday (20 April).

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said.

Severe heat waves are sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and Rangpur divisions and Bogura, Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali and Bhola districts, and it may continue.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna and Chuadanga district on Wednesday while the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius in Sylhet today.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area and it extends up to North Bay.

