Rain with temporary gusty wind likely over country

Bangladesh

BSS
22 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

Rain with temporary gusty wind likely over country

BSS
22 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 01:19 pm
File Photo.
File Photo.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am Monday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places over the country," said the bulletin.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Madaripur and Moulvibazar and it may abate from some places.

Day temperature may fall slightly and Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 37.7°C at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded by 19.5°C at Ishurdi.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today (Monday) was recorded by 73 millimeters (mm) at Tarash.

The sun sets at 6:37pm today and rises at 5:13am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

rain / wind

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist

23m | Features
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

38m | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

2h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

2h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities