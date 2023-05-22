Rain with temporary gusty wind likely over country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am Monday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places over the country," said the bulletin.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Madaripur and Moulvibazar and it may abate from some places.

Day temperature may fall slightly and Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 37.7°C at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded by 19.5°C at Ishurdi.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today (Monday) was recorded by 73 millimeters (mm) at Tarash.

The sun sets at 6:37pm today and rises at 5:13am tomorrow in the capital.