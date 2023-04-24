Rain relief for Chudanga at last

Bangladesh

UNB
24 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 08:12 pm

A light shower occurred in Chudanga Monday afternoon - the first in 24 days — offering residents of the district relief from the scorching heat.

The Met Office recorded seven millimeters of rainfall during this time, said Jaminur Rahman, in charge of Chuadanga first-class meteorological observatory.

He said that the temperature has been decreasing for a few days and will continue for a few more days.

The highest temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chuadanga on Monday, he added.

Earlier on April 1, the district recorded 7 millimeters of rainfall.

Meanwhile, BMD predicted that rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.

Day and night temperatures may rise by 1-2 °C over the country, it added.

