Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country: Met office

The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over some divisions across the country.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said the met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours beginning from 9am on Monday.

The severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Pabna.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue, the met office bulletin added.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 41.8°C jointly at Jashore and Chuadanga while today's minimum temperature 21.5°C was recorded at Rajarhat.

The sun sets at 6:21pm Monday and rises at 5:35am on Tuesday in the capital.