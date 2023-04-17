Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country: Met office

Bangladesh

BSS
17 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 02:02 pm

Related News

Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country: Met office

BSS
17 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 02:02 pm
Rain or thundershowers likely in parts of country: Met office

The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over some divisions across the country.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said the met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours beginning from 9am on Monday.

The severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Pabna.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue, the met office bulletin added.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 41.8°C jointly at Jashore and Chuadanga while today's minimum temperature 21.5°C was recorded at Rajarhat.

The sun sets at 6:21pm Monday and rises at 5:35am on Tuesday in the capital.

Top News

rain / thunderstorm / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

1h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

2h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

4h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

20m | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

2h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

2h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan