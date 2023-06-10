Rain or thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday (10 June) predicted rain or thundershowers in eight divisions including Dhaka as a low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at many places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and  Khulna divisions; and at one or two places over Rajshahi and  Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a regular bulletin of the Met office.

A mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga and it may abate.

Day and Night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Besides, a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay and adjoining area and intensified into a well-marked low over the same area.

Under its influence, deep convection is continuing over the north Bay. The southwest monsoon has advanced up to Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

