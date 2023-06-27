Rain may continue across the country during Eid-ul-Azha, Met Office predicts

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department's (BMD) weather forecast, rain may continue across the country, including in Dhaka, over the next 72 hours (starting from 9am today). Eid-ul-Azha 2023 may see rain, as per the prediction.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places acorss the country," the Met Office said.

The highest, 66 mm, rainfall was recorded in Barishal's Khepupara in 24 hours, till 6am Tuesday.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2°C in the country, the weather forecast added.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.5°C on Monday in Sylhet.