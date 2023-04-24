Rain likely in parts of country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places over the next 72 hours.

Day and night temperatures may rise by one to two degree Celsius over the country, said a regular weather update of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday.

Meanwhile, experts have advised all to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses as the country has been experiencing moderate to severe heat waves for the past few weeks.

A day before Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, rain in some parts of the country brought a sigh of relief from the scorching heat.