Rain likely in parts of the country

The Met Office has predicted rain or thundershower in parts of the country over 24 hours starting from 6pm on Friday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Rangpur division with isolated hail storms and moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said the Met Office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may fall by 1-2°C over the country, according to the bulletin.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius in Kishoreganj's Nikli while the highest temperature was recorded at 34.3 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

The weather office recorded the highest 63 mm rainfall in Tangail.

Meanwhile, a trough of Westerly low lies over India's West Bengal and adjoining areas of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.