Rain likely to occur on most parts of country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over five divisions including the capital in the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", according to the Met Office release.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius jointly at Teknaf and Mongla and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 16.0 degrees Celsius at Nikli.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 63 mm at Nikli.

Day and night temperatures may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country.

The sun sets at 6:11pm today and rises at 5:57am tomorrow in the capital.