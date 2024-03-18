Rain likely in northern and coastal regions

Bangladesh

BSS
18 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 03:15 pm

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi,  Khulna and Barishal divisions in the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi,  Khulna and Barishal divisions. The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country",  according to the BMD release.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the district of Cox's Bazar and the region of Sitakunda and it may continue, it added.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius at Cox's Bazar and the minimum temperature today was recorded 13.5 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets today at 06-09 PM and sunrises tomorrow at  06-04 AM  in the capital.

