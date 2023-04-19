Rain likely in Mymensingh, Sylhet; heatwave to prevail in Dhaka, other districts

Bangladesh

UNB
19 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 02:36 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Rain or thundershowers is likely at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places within 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday, said the Bangladesh Metrological Department.

However, the prevailing heat wave condition in different parts of the country is likely to continue, it said.

According to the bulletin, "Severe heat wave is sweeping over  Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga districts and mild to a moderate heat wave is lashing  Dhaka and Barishal divisions and the rest part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Panchagarh, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Moulvibazar, Rangamati and Bandarban and it may continue."

 The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

The country's maximum temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Tuesday while the country's minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar district on Wednesday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

