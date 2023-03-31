Rain likely in few places over country

Bangladesh

BSS
31 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 12:17 pm

File Photo
File Photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (31 March) predicted that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur in a few places over the country for the next 24 hours commencing from 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur in a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur division with hails at isolated places", said a Met Office bulletin today.

Day temperature may fall by (1-2) degree Celsius and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The Trough of Westerly low lies over West Bengal and the adjoining areas of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature was recorded on Thursday at 35.4 degree Celsius at Rajshahi while the minimum temperature today was recorded as 18.0 degree Celsius at Nikli.

The highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 64 millimetres (mm) at Tangail.

The sun sets at 6:14 pm today and rises at 5.51am tomorrow in the capital.

