Intermittent rains likely across eight divisions till Saturday

Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at different places of the eight divisions till Saturday, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued at 9am today (22 February).

"Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," it added.

Light to moderate fog may occur at some places over the country early tomorrow morning.

However, night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over Chattogram division and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 34.0 degrees Celsius at Mongla while today's minimum temperature 15.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rajarhat.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 23 millimeters (mm) at Hatiya.

The sun sets at 5:58pm today and rises at 6:26am tomorrow in the capital.