Rain likely in eight divisions

Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours from 9am today.

However, day temperature may fall by (1-3)° Celcius and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius at Rangamati while today's minimum temperature 15.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Srimangal.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 5 millimeters (mm) at Tarash.

The sun sets at 6:03pm today and rises at 6:17 am tomorrow in the capital.