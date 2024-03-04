Rain likely in eight divisions

Bangladesh

BSS
04 March, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 01:51 pm

Related News

Rain likely in eight divisions

BSS
04 March, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 01:51 pm
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours from 9am today.

However, day temperature may fall by (1-3)° Celcius and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius at Rangamati while today's minimum temperature 15.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Srimangal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 5 millimeters (mm) at Tarash.

The sun sets at 6:03pm today and rises at 6:17 am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

rain / Rain forecast / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

2h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

7h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

1h | Videos
Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

Fish worth 30 lakh Taka is sold in this market every day

3h | Videos
Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

16h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

17h | Videos