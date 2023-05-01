Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country: Met office

BSS
01 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 01:43 pm

Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers in different areas of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met Office press release.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni and Bandarban and it may abate from some places," it also said.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius at Bandarban and today's minimum temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rajhshahi.

The sun sets at 6.27pm today and rises at 5.24 am tomorrow in the capital.

