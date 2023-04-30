Rain likely all over Bangladesh in the next 24 hours: Met office

Bangladesh

BSS
30 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 11:57 am

Related News

Rain likely all over Bangladesh in the next 24 hours: Met office

BSS
30 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 11:57 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers in different areas in the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met Office press release.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khulna, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal,
Patuakhali and Bhola and it may abate from some places," it also said.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius at Bandarban and Khulna while today's minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius was recorded at Dimla and Srimangal.

The sun sets at 6.26pm today and rises at 5.25 am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

rain / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

3h | Mode
With restaurants and commercial set-ups in every corner, the Dhanmondi lakeside is hardly a walker’s paradise. PHOTO: SAQLAIN RIZVE.

A tale of two parks

5h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

3h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

2h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

17h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022