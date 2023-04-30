Rain likely all over Bangladesh in the next 24 hours: Met office

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers in different areas in the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met Office press release.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khulna, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal,

Patuakhali and Bhola and it may abate from some places," it also said.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius at Bandarban and Khulna while today's minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius was recorded at Dimla and Srimangal.

The sun sets at 6.26pm today and rises at 5.25 am tomorrow in the capital.