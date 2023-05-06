Rain likely across Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
06 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 02:10 pm

Rain likely across Bangladesh

BSS
06 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 02:10 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) this morning (Saturday, 6 May) predicted rain or thundershowers in different areas in the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met Office press release.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday (5 May) was recorded 36.3°C at Cox's Bazar while today's minimum temperature was 20.4°C at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall was recorded 53mm at Maijdee Court in Chattogram for last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:29pm today and rises at 5:21am tomorrow in the capital.

