Rain likely across Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at different places over the country.

The places are Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions.

Moderately heavy falls in isolated places may occur, said the latest Met Office press release.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the districts of Rajshahi, Panchagarh and Nilphamari and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 37.2°C at Rajshahi and Syedpur and the minimum temperature today (Wednesday) was recorded at 25°C at Rangamati and Sitakunda.

The sun sets at 6:49pm today (13 July) and will rise at 5:20am on Thursday in the capital.