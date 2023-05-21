Rain with gusty wind likely

Rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind are likely to occur at many places over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions," said the bulletin.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area, it also added.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 37.1 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 20.5 degree Celsius at Sylhet and Nikli.

The weather office recorded the highest 34mm rainfall in Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6.37pm today and rises at 5.13am tomorrow in the capital.