Rain with gusty wind likely in 3 divisions

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places in three divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours from 9am on Monday (1 April).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places in Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," according to a met release.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi and Pabna and it may spread.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was 20.0 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 88 millimetres (mm) at Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6:14 PM today and rises at 5:50 AM tomorrow in the capital.