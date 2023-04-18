Rain brings respite in Sylhet

Following severe heatwaves, Sylhet residents finally got some respite last night as rain hit the region.

It started raining at Companyganj in Sylhet at 9pm on Monday (17 April); by 10pm it turned into a storm. Besides, cold breeze is blowing all over Sylhet since night. The Meteorological Department is expecting rain in the entire district during the night.

Sohrab Hossain, a resident of Parua area of Companyganj, said, "It started raining in Companyganj around 9pm on Monday. The intensity of the rain is gradually increasing. It turned into a hailstorm at around 10pm."

The rain brought respite for the residents there, he added.

Abdul Qayyum, a businessman in Zindabazar area of Sylhet also expressed his relief as the temperature started to drop after evening.

"Eid business also decreased in summer. The heat and load-shedding were making it unbearable. Since evening a cool breeze started flowing and the heat has decreased a lot."

Syed Ahmad Chowdhury, a senior meteorologist of Sylhet Meteorological Office, said that there is a possibility of rain in Sylhet during the night.

"The whole of Sylhet is likely to receive rain tonight," he added

He said that it will also be good for boro paddy.

However, the weather official also said that there is a chance of untimely floods due to heavy rains next week.