Rain brings relief to Dhaka city dwellers

Bangladesh

UNB
04 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 03:32 pm

Ten millimetres of rainfall were recorded in the past six hours till 1:00pm on Friday, according to BMD’s special bulletin

Photo: Md Rakibul Hasan/UNB
Photo: Md Rakibul Hasan/UNB

Rain brought respite to Dhaka city dwellers after a heavy downpour drenched parts of the capital on Friday afternoon.

Ten millimetres of rainfall were recorded in the past six hours till 1:00pm on Friday, according to BMD's special bulletin.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur in Dhaka and its neighbouring areas in the next few hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions, and at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said BMD.

The monsoon depression over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining area moved West-northwestwards, weakened into a Well-marked low over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh-Southeast Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move West-northwestwards and weaken further.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, the centre of the Well-marked low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting local cautionary signal-3.

BMD advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

According to the bulletin, daytime temperatures may rise slightly and nighttime temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

