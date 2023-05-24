Rain accompanied by temporary gusty wind likely

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur in many places over the country.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions," according to a weather forecast valid for the next 24 hours beginning at 9am today.

The mild heat wave is sweeping over the Khulna and Rajshahi, Pabna and Madaripur, it may abate.

Day and Night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 36.6 degree Celsius jointly at Khulna, Jashore and Chuadanga while minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 51 milimetres at Kumarkhali.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 06:38 pm while tomorrow's sunrise at 05:12 am.