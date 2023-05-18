Rain accompanied by gusty wind likely

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places over the country", said the release.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 37.0 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 18.6 degree Celsius at Ishurdi.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 89 millimetres (mm) at Netrokona.

The sun sets at 6:35pm today and rises at 5:15 am tomorrow in the capital.