Raimah Chowdhury recognised as Global Youth Leader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 04:39 pm

The World Eco-Design Conference, a United Nations consultative NGO, recognised Raimah Chowdhury for her exceptional contributions to the Women's International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA). 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Raimah Chowdhury, managing director of HR Lines Limited, has been honored as a 2024 Global Youth Leader by the esteemed World Eco-Design Conference.

The award ceremony took place at the Vienna International Center, United Nations Headquarters in Austria, during the 2024 World Eco-Design Conference: Designing for Sustainable Development.

The World Eco-Design Conference, a United Nations consultative NGO, recognised Raimah Chowdhury for her exceptional contributions to the Women's International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA). 

She serves as an Executive Member for Asia and is the Founder President of WISTA's Bangladesh Chapter as well as leads HR Lines Limited, a Karnaphuli company, which is the sole owner and operator of ocean-going container vessels under the Bangladesh Flag.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury commented on Raimah Chowdhury's accolade, stating, "This recognition underscores her commitment to integrating environmental and sustainability considerations into operations, promoting a greener future for the maritime sector. It also ushers in new horizons for women in shipping and logistics, aligning with Bangladesh's global leadership in environmental stewardship."

This prestigious award highlights Raimah Chowdhury's dedication to advancing sustainable practices within the maritime industry and her significant role in empowering women in this field. 

Her leadership at HR Lines Limited and her active involvement with WISTA have set a remarkable example for future generations, reflecting Bangladesh's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and gender inclusivity.

