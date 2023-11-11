BNP, allies destroy what we build: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives her speech during the inauguration of the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line on Saturday, 11 November 2023 in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (11 November) accused the BNP and its allies of destroying the positive initiatives undertaken by her government.

"They (BNP and its allies) only know how to destroy, not to create. We create and they destroy," she said while inaugurating the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail communication.

Recalling the horrible days when BNP-Jamaat enforced arson terrorism to burn people alive, Hasina said that their hearts are filled with darkness.

"Those who can kill people through arson attacks, burn buses, trucks, trains, those who were involved in criminalisation they are not blind at all. Their hearts are filled with darkness," she said.

Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, urged everyone to remain vigilant against the BNP and its allies.

"But it will not be tolerated if they destroy and burn people alive," she said.

Referring to the construction of Bangabandhu Bridge over Jamuna River she said the World Bank then said that the rail link would not be viable.

"The interesting thing is, now rail is so much viable and the World Bank gave us a proposal that they would build a separate rail bridge over Jamuna River," she said.

She mentioned that she accepted that proposal at once.

"Bangladesh is ours, we know it very well, we know what development the country needs. One or two persons coming from abroad will lecture us while giving us ideas and proposals. This will not happen anymore," she said.

The prime minister said that the government will take effective measures so that people from every corner of the country travel to Cox's Bazar by rail.

"And I will request the people of Cox's Bazar to travel to other parts of the country also," she said.

Talking about the opposition BNP and its allies she said that often they do not see the development her government has done in the country.

"I do not have anything to say as they are blind although they have eyes. What can I tell them? Actually, the problem is in their hearts," she said.

The PM briefly described various development activities of the government to make the railway sector of the country vibrant.

"Within the next 4-5 years, the railway sector of the country will be upgraded to the world standard," she said.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan presided over the programme where Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director for Bangladesh Ginting and Railways Ministry secretary Md Humayun Kabir also spoke.

A documentary on the rail line project was screened at the programme.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was welcomed by Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan along with local MPs.

Local artists performed traditional songs and dances to greet the PM.