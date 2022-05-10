Railway TTE Shafiqul resumes duty

Bangladesh

Railway TTE Shafiqul resumes duty

Md Safiqul Islam resumed his work Tuesday (10 May) noon in Chilahati Bound Rupsha Express Train leaving Khulna

TTE Shafiqul Islam. Photo: Collected
TTE Shafiqul Islam. Photo: Collected

Travel ticket examiner (TTE) of Sundarban Express  train, Shafiqul Islam, who was suspended for fining three passengers while travelling without tickets after introducing themselves as the relatives of the railways minister, has returned to his duty. 

Md Safiqul Islam resumed his work Tuesday (10 May) noon in Chilahati Bound Rupsha Express Train leaving Khulna.    

However, the probe committee will submit the report on Wednesday, Prothom Alo reported quoting Chief of the prove committee and Pakshi Divisional Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Sajedul Islam.

TTE Shafiqul Islam said, "I am happy after returns to my work. I want to do my responsibilities properly," He formally re-joins his work at Ishwardi Junction TT Headquarters on Monday following withdrawal of his suspension order.
 
According to railway sources, the TTE was suspended on 5 May for "misbehaving with three passengers", who were boarded Sundarbans Express from Ishwardi railway junction station on Thursday and were going to Dhaka in an AC cabin without tickets. 

The TTE then fined and gave the three tickets for regular seats in a non-AC coach.  

The passengers had to pay around Tk1,050 in total.

However, it later was revealed that the three passengers were indeed relatives of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

The incident drew widespread criticism and many including right-bodies like the Transparency International Bangladesh demanded resignation of the rail minister.

Comments

