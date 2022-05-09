Railway TTE Shafiqul joins office, waiting for duties

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 07:37 pm

Railway TTE Shafiqul joins office, waiting for duties

Shafiqul hopes he will be assigned a duty on the train Tuesday

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shafiqul Islam, who was suspended on Friday for fining three ticketless travellers on the Sundarban Express train, joined his office at Pakshi railway station on Monday.

The suspension order issued against the travel ticket examiner (TTE) was revoked on Sunday.

Confirming the matter, TTE Shafiqul said, "After receiving the written copy of the suspension withdrawal order, I applied to Pakshi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on Monday morning for joining the office. Upon his approval, I have joined my office."

He said on Monday afternoon, "I am now at my office. But the authorities have not assigned me any duty yet. Hopefully, I will be assigned any duty on the train on Tuesday. I am now waiting to discharge my duty sincerely."  

Shafiqul, who worked at Bangladesh Railway's Pakshi Division, was suspended on Friday, a day after he fined three individuals for travelling without tickets, introducing themselves as relatives of the railways minister.

Angered by the fine, the trio lodged a complaint to the railway authorities accusing the TTE of "misbehaving" with them.

