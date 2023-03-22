Railway to sell advance Eid tickets online only: Minister

Bangladesh Railway will sell advance tickets for the upcoming Eid ul-Fitr only online, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said today.

"For the convenience of homebound passengers during Eid, after the sale of all the seats of the intercity trains for the Eid, 25% of the total seats allocated in the luxury class (non-AC) of the trains will be sold from the standing tickets counter," the minister said during a press conference on Wednesday (22 March).

Presently, 5 lakh people can buy tickets online every minute. Previously, this capacity was 30,000-35,000, he added.

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets from 7 April on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Return ticket sales will start from 15 April.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways had said that it is considering selling the tickets online to reduce the suffering of passengers.

At that time, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan told the media that 10 special trains will be run during Eid.