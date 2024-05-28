Railway to operate 20 special trains for holidaymakers on upcoming Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 01:17 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Railway will operate 20 special trains to facilitate holidaymakers' travel during Eid-ul-Azha. 

Four of these special trains would operate on the Chattogram-Chandpur route from 12 June to seven days after Eid, with a break on Eid day, said Sardar Shahadat Ali, additional general manager of the Railway, in a press briefing today (28 May).

Bangladesh Railway said in a press release today (28 May). 

Two will operate on the Dhaka-Dewanganj route, two on the Chattogram-Mymensingh route and another two on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route. 

Two more special trains would operate on the Joydebpur-Parbotipur route three days before and after Eid, with a break on Eid day. 

Eight Eid special trains will also be operated, four to Kishoreganj's Sholakia and four to Dinajpur's Gor-E-Shahid Eidgah.

