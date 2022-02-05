Railway Minister directs to suspend two officials for mismanagement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 05:14 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has ordered the temporary suspension of two officials after noticing mismanagement at Chattogram Railway Station. 

The two officials are Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) M Shams Mohammad Tushar and Station Manager Ratan Kumar Chowdhury.

The Railway Minister went to inspect a project—a proposed multi-storied building of the Railway (Employee) Welfare Trust—at the old railway station in the city at around 12:30pm on Saturday.

The minister was dissatisfied seeing scattered cars, trash, and stores in front of the station.

Later, the minister held a meeting with the railway officials at the conference room of the Central Railway Building (CRB). 

In the meeting, the minister said, "I do not want to see the two officials in the office anymore."

