Railway east zone's unauthorised crossings closure invites trouble for commuters

Bangladesh

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
02 April, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 12:46 pm

Related News

Railway east zone's unauthorised crossings closure invites trouble for commuters

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
02 April, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 12:46 pm

The East Zone of the Bangladesh Railway (BR) has started shutting down unauthorised level crossings, aiming to prevent accidents, in a hasty move that has landed commuters in trouble due to sudden closure of traffic without constructing any alternative roads.   

Meanwhile, iron sheets have been installed on both sides of 37 such crossings in Chattogram, obstructing commuting and vehicular movement. 

Consequently, residents of the areas are suffering a lot due to disruption in communication.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

BR East Zone Divisional Engineer Abdul Hanif told The Business Standard that there are 203 authorised and 320 unauthorised level crossings on the railway line passing through Chandpur, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Feni and Chattogram.

"Having no gateman employed, accidents often take place at unauthorised level crossings, causing the loss of life and property and damaging railway engines. That is why the ministry of railways has decided to stop traffic on the unauthorised level crossings to avoid accidents," he added.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

To implement the ministry's decision, pillars are being erected at a distance of 2ft on both sides of the railway line to stop the traffic at the level crossings in least populated areas, said Abdul Hanif, adding that work is underway to stop vehicular movement on all the unauthorised level crossings.

Contacted, BR East Zone Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Abidur Rahman told The Business Standard, "Bangladesh Railway does not have enough workforce to provide gatemen at all level crossings. Moreover, maintenance at each level crossing is very expensive, which the Railways is not in a position to bear. Therefore, unimportant and unauthorised rail crossings are being closed to avoid accidents".

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

"Our aim is to prevent the loss of life and property even if it causes suffering for now. The Railways plans to build roads parallel to the railway line and connect it with the authorised level crossings in future," he added.

Regarding approval of level crossings for industrial establishments, Abidur said that if any industrial company applies for approval of a level crossing by depositing a certain amount of fee, the ministry usually considers it and approves it. 

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Talking to TBS, Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation General Secretary Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan opposed the move of closing roads without any alternative arrangement while shutting down rail crossings.

"The country's law does not allow anyone to block roads. Such a decision to stop traffic on level crossings to prevent accidents is like cutting off heads to cure headaches.

Top News

railway crossings / Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

4h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

2h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

2h | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

2h | TBS World
IPL introduces 'Impact player'

IPL introduces 'Impact player'

2h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend