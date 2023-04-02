Railway east zone's unauthorised crossings closure invites trouble for commuters

The East Zone of the Bangladesh Railway (BR) has started shutting down unauthorised level crossings, aiming to prevent accidents, in a hasty move that has landed commuters in trouble due to sudden closure of traffic without constructing any alternative roads.

Meanwhile, iron sheets have been installed on both sides of 37 such crossings in Chattogram, obstructing commuting and vehicular movement.

Consequently, residents of the areas are suffering a lot due to disruption in communication.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

BR East Zone Divisional Engineer Abdul Hanif told The Business Standard that there are 203 authorised and 320 unauthorised level crossings on the railway line passing through Chandpur, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Feni and Chattogram.

"Having no gateman employed, accidents often take place at unauthorised level crossings, causing the loss of life and property and damaging railway engines. That is why the ministry of railways has decided to stop traffic on the unauthorised level crossings to avoid accidents," he added.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

To implement the ministry's decision, pillars are being erected at a distance of 2ft on both sides of the railway line to stop the traffic at the level crossings in least populated areas, said Abdul Hanif, adding that work is underway to stop vehicular movement on all the unauthorised level crossings.

Contacted, BR East Zone Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Abidur Rahman told The Business Standard, "Bangladesh Railway does not have enough workforce to provide gatemen at all level crossings. Moreover, maintenance at each level crossing is very expensive, which the Railways is not in a position to bear. Therefore, unimportant and unauthorised rail crossings are being closed to avoid accidents".

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

"Our aim is to prevent the loss of life and property even if it causes suffering for now. The Railways plans to build roads parallel to the railway line and connect it with the authorised level crossings in future," he added.

Regarding approval of level crossings for industrial establishments, Abidur said that if any industrial company applies for approval of a level crossing by depositing a certain amount of fee, the ministry usually considers it and approves it.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Talking to TBS, Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation General Secretary Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan opposed the move of closing roads without any alternative arrangement while shutting down rail crossings.

"The country's law does not allow anyone to block roads. Such a decision to stop traffic on level crossings to prevent accidents is like cutting off heads to cure headaches.