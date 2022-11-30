Railway committee recommends increased cargo to cut losses

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:39 pm

Related News

Railway committee recommends increased cargo to cut losses

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:39 pm
Railway committee recommends increased cargo to cut losses

The parliamentary standing committee on the railway ministry recommended increasing cargo transport and regional connectivity to reduce losses and make a profit. 

"We do not want to put pressure on the passengers. We have not increased the price of train tickets despite the increase in fuel price," said ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, the chairman of the committee.

He told The Business Standard that the railway needs to carry more, adding that infrastructure needs to be improved, such as the construction of double lines to increase cargo transport. 

The meeting also discussed the progress of development projects including the Dhirashram ICD terminal in Gazipur. 

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and other members of the committee Asaduzzaman Noor, Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Shafiqul Azam Khan, Md Saifuzzaman, HM Ibrahim, Nasimul Alam Chowdhury, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz and Nadira Yeasmin Jolly were present at the meeting.
 

Top News

Railway / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

11h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

10h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

1h | Videos
16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

10h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months