Railway committee recommends increased cargo to cut losses

The parliamentary standing committee on the railway ministry recommended increasing cargo transport and regional connectivity to reduce losses and make a profit.

"We do not want to put pressure on the passengers. We have not increased the price of train tickets despite the increase in fuel price," said ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, the chairman of the committee.

He told The Business Standard that the railway needs to carry more, adding that infrastructure needs to be improved, such as the construction of double lines to increase cargo transport.

The meeting also discussed the progress of development projects including the Dhirashram ICD terminal in Gazipur.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and other members of the committee Asaduzzaman Noor, Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Shafiqul Azam Khan, Md Saifuzzaman, HM Ibrahim, Nasimul Alam Chowdhury, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz and Nadira Yeasmin Jolly were present at the meeting.

