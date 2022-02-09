All railway premises declared tobacco-free, non-compliance with law punishable - Railway Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 07:10 pm

All railway premises declared tobacco-free, non-compliance with law punishable - Railway Minister

The purpose of this project is to protect children, women, sick people, pregnant women and non-smoking passengers from the effects of secondhand smoke

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said all premises including railway stations, platforms and train compartments have been declared smoke and tobacco-free, anyone who disobeys the law will be brought under punishment.

The minister was speaking at the inaugural function of the project titled "Initiative to make Bangladesh Railways Tobacco Free" adopted by the Ministry of Railways, at Rail Bhaban in the capital. 

In his discussion, the Railway Minister said, "It is not possible to stop public smoking just through legislative initiatives, or by expanding the campaign if the source of tobacco cannot be stopped."

He also mentioned that it is forbidden to smoke in public on trains.

He further said, "Initiatives should be implemented at the beginning of the train journey so that the passengers cannot travel by train with tobacco products."

The Minister said that the plan will be administered at the field level with the cooperation of all concerned. 

The project has been taken up by the Ministry of Railways based on a full grant funded by The Union, an international organization based in the United States. 

The purpose of this project is to protect children, women, sick people, pregnant women and non-smoking passengers from the effects of secondhand smoke.

The project also aims to play a helpful role in building a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040, as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

